Which states smoke the most? This map breaks it down

The number of people smoking in the U.S. has fallen considerably over the years. The most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that just 15 percent of adults are cigarette smokers - down from 20.9 percent in 2005. There is considerable variation between states though, as this infographic shows.

The most smoke-free state is Utah, where 9.1 percent of adults admit to the habit. On the other end of the scale, 26 percent of Kentucky residents represent the most prolific tobacco consumers. Outside of the 50 states, Guam actually has the highest rate of smokers, at 27.4 percent. Puerto Rico, on the other hand has the second lowest rate - 10.7 percent.

