Human toe stolen from Canadian bar

A bar in the Canadian town of Dawson City, Yukon is hoping that a toe that walked away from the bar recently is returned safely, the CBC reported.

The bar at the Downtown Hotel said it will fine anyone $2,500 for stealing or swallowing the toe. The bar said that it would waive the fine if the toe is returned safely.

The fine increased from $500 after someone swallowed a toe in 2013.

"We are furious," said the hotel's manager, Terry Lee, in a news release to the CBC. "Toes are very hard to come by. Stunts like this adversely affect the whole community, not just the Downtown Hotel. We fortunately have a couple of back up toes, but we really need this one back."

What is the toe used for? It is used to initiate members into the Sourtoe Cocktail Club. In order to join the club, members must take an oath and fully consume a drink with the toe in the glass. The bar says the most important rule is, “You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow, but your lips have gotta touch the toe."

The bar got the toe from someone who had the toe surgically removed. The toe was then cured for six months in salt. A bar manager told the CBC that it was a newer toe.

Bar managment believes the man who allegedly stole the toe is from Quebec, and added that police have the name of the suspect.