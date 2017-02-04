California girl wore Ku Klux Klan-style hood to high school, district says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) - Staff at California's Kern High School District are investigating after a female student was seen wearing a white Ku Klux Klan-style hood at school this week.

The student, pictured above, appears to be wearing a hood in the style of the KKK. Students shared that the girl was wearing the hood during lunch, and she received negative feedback from other students.

At least one student has been suspended in relation to this incident.