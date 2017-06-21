High school basketball coaches fired after taking school bus on beer run

Two high school basketball coaches were fired after board members figured out that they took a school bus on a trip to buy beer.

The incident happened in Tishomingo, Oklahoma during the 2016-2017 season for the Tishomingo High School boy's basketball team, according to KXII-TV.

When the team was out of town for a basketball camp at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma, some coaches took the team's bus to buy alcohol. No kids from the team were apparently on the bus when the beer run was made.

"We noticed that the school bus was gone but he had told us to stay in our dorms," a player from the Tishomingo basketball team told KXII.

The unidentified coaches were caught when a clerk at the store where they bought alcohol reported the incident to officials at Connors State, which doesn't allow alcohol on campus.

The team was forced to leave the basketball camp a day early once word of the incident got back to school officials, the player said.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.