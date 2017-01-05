Golden Globes: 10 surprising snubs from movies, TV

When awards season rolls around, some hearts always get broken.

This year is no different, as the 2017 Golden Globes are set to be handed out on Jan. 8, but some of the past year's most acclaimed performances, movies and TV shows were left off the nominees' list.

Hollywood royalty like Tom Hanks, as well as newcomers like 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown from Netflix's "Stranger Things," got snubbed.

Watch the video above for 10 surprising snubs at the 2017 Golden Globes.

