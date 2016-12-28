GoFundMe campaign started to 'protect Betty White from 2016'

Alex Hider
5:32 PM, Dec 28, 2016
5:35 PM, Dec 28, 2016

At 94, Betty White has outlived dozens of her fellow actors and celebrities in 2016 — and a South Carolina man has started a campaign to help keep it that way.

Actress Betty White accepts Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)

Hours after renowned actress Carrie Fisher died following a heart attack, Demetrios Hrysikos decided to make sure 2016 didn’t claim another of America’s treasured actresses. He took to GoFundMe and created a page titled “Help protect Betty White from 2016.”

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!” the description reads. “If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever (sic) Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017.”

Hrysikos added that while he will do all he can to protect White at all costs, any extra funds will go toward improvements to the Spartanburg Little Theater.

As of 8 p.m. Hrysikos’ campaign had earned just over $200 of the $2,000 goal.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

