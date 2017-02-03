National Wear Red Day draws attention to nation's top killer

Wear Red Day, hosted by the American Heart Association, works to educate others on how heart disease is the No. 1 killer of both men and women. 

For women, who have a higher risk for dying from heart disease and stroke, it accounts for nearly 1 of every 3 deaths in the U.S.

You can show support by wearing red on Friday, February 3.

Share your photos on social media using the hashtag #GBGoesRed. 

More information on Wear Red Day can be found here

Learn the warning signs of a heart attack or stroke. 

