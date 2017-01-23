Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico
High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 1:30AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:23AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
George H.W. Bush moving from intensive care, doctor says
CNN
11:22 AM, Jan 23, 2017
11:26 AM, Jan 23, 2017
(CNN) -- Former President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said in a news conference. Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, her doctor said at that same news conference.