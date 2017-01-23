George H.W. Bush moving from intensive care, doctor says

Former president George Bush and his wife Barbara arrive home on the day of Bill Clinton's inauguration. President Bush lost the office to Clinton, who went on to serve a second term, in the 1992 election. (Photo by ?? Greg Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

(CNN) -- Former President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said in a news conference. Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, her doctor said at that same news conference.

 

 

