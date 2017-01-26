Four Ohio students charged after classmate was lured into school closet, sexually assaulted

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - Four Ohio high school students have been charged after a fellow student was lured into a school closet and sexually assaulted.

According to University Heights police, the incident took place at Cleveland Heights High School on October 13. Police say the 14-year-old girl was lured into a hallway at school and assaulted by four boys in a storage closet in the hallway. The boys' ages ranged from 15 to 18.

All four suspects were arrested in the last three days. Three are facing charges of rape on top of kidnapping and gross sexual imposition, while the fourth is charged with kidnapping and gross sexual imposition. They were taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Wednesday the district released this statement:

The District has been fully cooperating with UHPD during their investigation of this incident. Three of the students are no longer enrolled in the district. One student was enrolled in our high school's online only program prior to the arrest.

The four are due in court on January 30.