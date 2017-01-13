'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dead at 89

Associated Press
11:44 AM, Jan 13, 2017

By Terry Ballard from Merrick, New York, USA (William Peter Blatty/Uploaded by Nianne) [ CC BY 2.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (AP) — William Peter Blatty, the author of "The Exorcist," has died. He was 89.

Blatty's widow, Julie, says her husband died Thursday at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. She says the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Blatty was a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie.

Blatty's story of a 12-year-old-girl inhabited by a satanic force was published in 1971 and sold more than 10 million copies. The film, starring Linda Blair, came out two years later and its box office topped $400 million worldwide.

___

Associated Press writer Ben Nuckols in Washington contributed to this report.
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top