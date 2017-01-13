El Salvador reports first full day without homicides in 2 years

For the first time in two years, El Salvador on Wednesday reported a full day without any homicides – the first such day in about two years.

According to Time , the country – usually plagued by gang violence – had a full day with homicides on Jan. 22, 2015, following one in 2013 and two others in 2012.

With over 6.3 million residents, the country recorded as much as 16 murders every day on average in March 2015 – killing rates peaked that year at 104 per 100,000 residents, according to AP.

Even with homicide rates falling in El Salvador by around 20% in 2016, an average of 14.4 killings every day still took place last year, making it still one of the bloodiest countries not involved in open warfare.