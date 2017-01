(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Twitter that he will make his choice to fill the open seat on the US Supreme Court next Thursday, Feb. 2.

I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week.Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

On Tuesday, President Trump began hinting that he has narrowed down his choice and was preparing to make an announcement. Trump himself said on the campaign trail that he would look at judges William Pryor and Diane Sykes as top contenders, and has touted his list of 20 possible choices from conservative legal circles. Sources close to the search say as things stand now, Judge Neil Gorsuch has emerged on top of the list as well as Judge Thomas Hardiman.

