Dog has run-in with porcupine, ends up with face full of quills

DANBURY, N.H. (AP) - Dog vs. porcupine? Give the title to the porcupine. Police in Danbury, New Hampshire said a dog that had a run-in with a porcupine ended up with a face full of quills.

But the dog is better now -- and has even been reunited with its owner in New Hampshire.

Police said a Good Samaritan spotted the dog on Route 104 after its owners reported two of their dogs missing. Its face and mouth were covered with porcupine quills.

The police department put a photo of the animal on Facebook, and got flooded with calls asking about the dog's condition.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, where it took more than four hours to remove the quills.

Police said the dog is doing better now and was reunited with its owner in New Hampshire Monday after a short stay at the vet.

ABC2 News contributed to this report.