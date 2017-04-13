Detroit emergency room doctor charged with child genital mutilation

(WXYZ) - A doctor at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital has been arrested and charged in connection to performing female genital mutilation on young girls.

Jumana Nagarwala, 44, of Northville Michigan is accused of performing female genital mutilation on underage girls. Nagarwala works in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, Nagarwala performed the procedure on girls ages six to eight years old at a medical clinic in Livonia, Michigan.

Some of the children were brought from out of state for the illegal procedure. Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is considered the complete removal or partial removal of the clitoris, known as a clitoridectomy. FGM is internationally recognized as a violation of the human rights of women and girls.

Some consider FGM as a religious and cultural practice. The purpose of this illegal practice is to suppress female sexuality in order to reduce sexual pleasure.

In the criminal affidavit, Nagarwala performed FGM on girls who were approximately 7 years old at the time.

“According to the complaint, despite her oath to care for her patients, Dr. Nagarwala is alleged to have performed horrifying acts of brutality on the most vulnerable victims,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco. “The Department of Justice is committed to stopping female genital mutilation in this country, and will use the full power of the law to ensure that no girls suffer such physical and emotional abuse.”

“Female genital mutilation constitutes a particularly brutal form of violence against women and girls. It is also a serious federal felony in the United States. The practice has no place in modern society and those who perform FGM on minors will be held accountable under federal law,” stated Acting United States Attorney Daniel Lemisch.

“The allegations detailed in today’s criminal complaint are disturbing. The FBI, along with its law enforcement partners, are committed to doing whatever necessary to bring an end to this barbaric practice and to ensure no additional children fall victim to this procedure”, said FBI Special Agent in Charge David Gelios.

“The allegations against the defendant in this investigation are made even more deplorable, given the defendant’s position as a trusted medical professional in the community,” said U.S. Immigrations special agent Steve Francis. “My sincere hope is that these charges will give support to those who have allegedly suffered both physically and emotionally."

Henry Ford Hospital issued the following statement:

The alleged criminal activity did not occur at any Henry Ford facility. We would never support or condone anything related to this practice. The doctor has immediately been placed on administrative leave.

Read the criminal complaint below:

