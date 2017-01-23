Deadly shooting in San Antonio mall

A deadly shooting has happened in a mall in San Antonio, Texas.

KABB reports that a good Samaritan was shot and killed trying to stop a robbery that involved two suspects. Others were injured after the shooting, which happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Rolling Oaks Mall.

BREAKING: Shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall https://t.co/OZ6dOGusDy pic.twitter.com/J5hFNExAeu — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) January 22, 2017

Another man then shot and wounded one robber with a licensed concealed weapon. That suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The other suspect fled the scene.

@SATXPolice & Live Oak PD searching for 2nd suspect in deadly shooting @RollingOaksMall. Plz report any info u may have. @COSAGOV — Mayor Ivy R Taylor (@IvyRTaylor) January 22, 2017

A shopper told the station people quickly left the scene after six shots were heard. People were then asked to stay inside the mall as "shelter in place."

