Deadly shooting in San Antonio mall

Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 4:09AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 10:15PM EST expiring January 23 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 3:11AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
Coastal Flood Statement issued January 22 at 4:57PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
High Surf Advisory issued January 22 at 4:57PM EST expiring January 23 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester
Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 1:51PM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York
A deadly shooting has happened in a mall in San Antonio, Texas.
KABB reports that a good Samaritan was shot and killed trying to stop a robbery that involved two suspects. Others were injured after the shooting, which happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Rolling Oaks Mall.