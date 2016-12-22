DC subway passes for inauguration don't have Trump's picture

President-elect Donald Trump's picture won't be featured on the DC Metro's one-day inauguration passes.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington's subway system has started selling one-day passes for people planning to attend the inauguration - and unlike in previous years, the cards don't have the president-elect's picture on them.
 
Metro says in a statement that it asked President-elect Donald Trump's campaign for a picture to use on the cards, but it didn't receive a response. The cards are designed before the election.
 
The cards contain graphics of the White House and the American flag and commemorate the 58th presidential inauguration.
 
The passes cost $10 and are good for unlimited rides on Inauguration Day, which is Jan. 20.
 
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the inauguration. Metro will open at 4 a.m., an hour earlier than usual, and extra trains will run throughout the day.
 

