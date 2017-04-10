Here's what's happening in the world of politics today:

Is Trump's White House in turmoil?

-- Multiple senior staff sources have reported a shake up at the White House between the president's son-in-law and his chief strategist.

ABC News reports a clash has developed between Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon based on ideology. Kushner wanting his father-in-law to take a more globalist viewpoint compared to Bannon's "America First" nationalist bent.

Apparently Trump confronted Bannon and Reince Preibus over media reports describing infighting. The next day, Preibus organized a face-to-face between Bannon and Kushner to try to smooth things over. No word on whether it worked.

The White House, of course, denied reports of infighting and denied a staff shake-up is imminent.

Read more.

San Diego-based USS Vinson heads towards Korean Peninsula

A U.S. aircraft carrier-led strike group is headed towards the Korean Peninsula, a US defense official confirmed to CNN.

Admiral Harry Harris, the commander of U.S. Pacific Command, directed the USS Carl Vinson strike group to sail north to the Western Pacific after departing Singapore on Saturday, Pacific Command announced.

Meanwhile a disturbing threat aired on North Korea state-run television threatening to put a knife through the throat of the carrier, according to Japan Times.

Japan Times reports there's been growing speculation that Pyonyang will conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile test soon and it does have a history of using the April 15th anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung's birth to "shot off its military might, including new weapons."

Read more.

Dozens dead in I.S. bomb attacks at Egyptian churches

-- The Holy Week began attacks by the Islamic State group against Christian worshippers. The death toll continues to rise after two Christian churches were bombed on Palm Sunday.

St. George Church in Tanta was attacked first, killing at least 26 worshippers and wounding more than 70 others.

The second bomb detonated just after Pope Tawadros II finished services at St. Mark's Cathedral in Alexandria, killing at least 11 worshippers and wounding 30 others.

Egyptian Copts are one of the oldest Christian communities in the Middle East. I.S. had promised to step up attacks against Christians.

"We grieve with all Egyptians": U.S. Embassy in Egypt condemns attacks on churches in Tanta and Alexandria https://t.co/TV62JLs0uV pic.twitter.com/EvsXdJwgwG — ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2017

Read more.

U.S. to accuse Russia of being complicit in Syria chemical attack

-- According to the New York Post, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will confront Vladimir Putin's foreign minister this week with evidence showing that Russia knew about and was trying to conceal Bashir al-Assad's sarin strike last week.

The meeting will take place in Moscow following a G-7 meeting in Italy where Tillerson will try to get support for a motion censuring Russia.

Tillerson is also expected to charge Russia with breaking a 2013 agreement to oversee the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons.

Sec. Tillerson to @GStephanopoulos: "The real failure here has been Russia's failure" to live up to commitments on Syria's chemical weapons pic.twitter.com/Ffu9ki2oL2 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 9, 2017

Read more.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy