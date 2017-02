A North Carolina daycare worker is accused of breastfeeding a woman's baby after she asked her not to.

Video recorded on a cell phone of security footage shows a daycare worker at the Carrboro Early School breastfeeding Kaycee Oxendine's 3-month-old boy.

The daycare employee, who has a 2-month-old in the same class, suggested breastfeeding as a remedy for the child's constipation.

"I said no, that's nasty. We don't do things like that," Oxendine said.

Oxendine's son, who was born prematurely, is lactose intolerant. He ended up in the hospital Friday night.

Carrboro police are investigating what happened as misdemeanor child abuse, but no charges have been filed.

