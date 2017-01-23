Dad hilariously panics over bison blockade

Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico
High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 1:30AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:23AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
