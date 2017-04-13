Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she feels lost and wants to move on

Lahren, who is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and arguably one the most notable names at The Blaze other than Beck himself, was suspended -- along with her show -- for a week following those comments.
According to the suit, Lahren then received a call from The Blaze that "her employment was terminated" and "she would have no more shows."
"She is very disappointed that she is having to pursue ligation," Lahren's lawyer, Brian Lauten, told CNN. "The fact of the matter is that she was wrongfully terminated. The contract simply doesn't allow The Blaze to terminate her for expressing her personal opinion on the salient issue of abortion."
"Lay down and play dead really isn't my style. #FinalThoughts," Lahren herself tweeted after the suit was filed on Friday.