Comedian Steve Harvey meets with President-elect Donald Trump

Comedian Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to visit President-elect Trump at his office in Trump Tower.

Harvey, the host of game show Family Feud, was reportedly in Manhattan to discuss housing with Trump. Reuters reports that Harvey will work with incoming secretary of Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson on an inner city initiative.

Following his meeting with Trump, Harvey posted a lengthy message on Twitter.

Our president (Obama) asked that all of us sit down and talk to one another in order to move our country forward..... the transition teams on both sides asked me to meet and I'm glad I did. I found him in our meeting both congenial and sincere. Trump wants to help the situations in the inner cities so he immediately got Dr. Ben Carson on the phone to put us together to begin dialog in looking at programs and housing to help our inner cities and he's very open to my mentoring efforts across the country. I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area. I feel that something really great could come out of this... I would sit with him anytime.