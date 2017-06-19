Closing arguments in ex-officers murder retrial

Associated Press
In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing leaves court after the second day of jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Hamilton County, Ohio, Prosecutor Joe Deters scheduled a Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, news conference to discuss the prosecution of Tensing, after a jury deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12, 2016, on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal July 2015 shooting of black motorist Sam DuBose. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

John Minchillo
CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday. The jury likely will get the case later in the day.

Ray Tensing's first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to "stop the threat" when he shot Sam DuBose. Prosecutors say evidence including Tensing's body camera footage showed no reason to use deadly force.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) last week rejected prosecutors' request to add a lesser charge of reckless homicide. They could ask again Monday.

