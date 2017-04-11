Caitlyn Jenner reveals she had sex reassignment surgery in memoir, report says

Caitlyn Jenner drops a bombshell in her upcoming memoir, according to reports.

In the book, "The Secrets of My Life," Jenner reveals that she underwent sex reassignment surgery, according to People magazine.

"The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated," Jenner reportedly writes in the new book.

In January 2016, the book was announced, with CNN reporting that it would document Jenner's transition from male to female. Entertainment Weekly estimated Jenner's book rights could command up to $15 million from a publisher.

The book, co-written by "Friday Night Lights" author Buzz Bissinger, is expected to be released April 25.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.