Burger King whips up magically delicious 'Lucky Charms Shake'

TAMPA, Fla. - The new "Lucky Charms Shake" at Burger King is now the magical part of a complete dessert.

Burger King just launched their latest creation and cereal lovers are rejoicing.

The hand-spun milkshake contains vanilla-flavored soft serve, LUCKY CHARMS® oat cereal with marshmallows, and sweet sauce to create a new twist on dessert and one of America's classic breakfast cereals.

But we know what you're thinking. How many calories and how much sugar are in this sweet concoction?

According to Burger King's website, the 16 ounce shake has 740 calories, 107g of sugar & 17g of fat. Get all of the nutrition information here.

That's officially more sugar than the trending Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks that contained 59g of sugar in a 16 ounce drink.