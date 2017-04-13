Burger King ad triggers Google Home devices

Burger King unveiled an advertisement this week to try to intentionally trigger Google Home devices. Unfortunately for Burger King, it appears Google has put an end to the publicity stunt.

The ad features a Burger King employee holding a Whopper cheeseburger.

"OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?" he said.

Google Home is a voice-activated smart device akin to an Amazon Echo.

One YouTube user played the advertisement next to their Google Home device. The device then goes on to read a Wikipedia description of a Whopper.

According to NBC News, Google has shut off the advertisement's ability to activate Google Home devices. A Google Home user can still directly ask the device "What is the Whopper burger?"