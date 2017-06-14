Bill Cosby does 'Fat Albert' voice while leaving court during sexual assault trial

Partly Cloudy
Deliberations at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial are into their third day. According to reports from Pennsylvania, jurors went straight into the deliberation room as they weighed the charges against the 79-year-old comedian. Cosby stands trial in a criminal case for allegedly drugging and molesting Andrea Constand. He faces three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. During the first two days of deliberations, jurors asked a total of four questions about the charges. On the third day, jurors asked to hear parts of Cosby's deposition testimony regarding pills and sex, and Constand's first police report.
Bill Cosby dusted off his famous "Fat Albert" voice while leaving a Philadelphia courthouse during his ongoing sexual assault trial this week.
The comedian, who's on trial for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2004, voiced the character Fat Albert in the TV cartoon that he created in 1972.
While walking out of the courthouse on Tuesday night, Cosby did the voice and yelled out, "Hey, Hey, Hey!," which was Fat Albert's catchphrase on the show.
On Tuesday, the jury in Cosby's trial was unable to reach a verdict after a second day of deliberations.
