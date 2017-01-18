American Airlines introduces 'no-frills tickets' with automatic seat assignments, extra baggage fees

PHOENIX - American Airlines announced on Wednesday morning they will begin selling Basic Economy Fares.

The airline said the “no-frills tickets” will provide a simple way to travel.

What a Basic Economy passenger can expect:

Seat assignments are made automatically; paid seat assignments can be purchased 48 hours before the flight.

are made automatically; paid seat assignments can be purchased 48 hours before the flight. One carry-on item that can fit under the seat is allowed. Passengers are not allowed to bring overhead bin luggage on board. Customers who bring more than an under-seat personal item will incur regular check baggage fees plus a $25 gate service charge per bag.

that can fit under the seat is allowed. Passengers are not allowed to bring overhead bin luggage on board. Customers who bring more than an under-seat personal item will incur regular check baggage fees plus a $25 gate service charge per bag. Elite members and American Airlines credit card holders will be allowed to bring one personal item with no extra charge.

Basic Economy passengers will be the last to board the plane .

. Tickets are non-refundable, non-changeable.

Upgrades are not permitted.

American said the fares will generally be lower than the regular Main Cabin fares. The number of Basic Economy seats offered on each flight will be determined by the same factors that affect seat pricing.

The new fares will go on sale in February from 10 select markets, which are not being released at this time.