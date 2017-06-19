2 deputies injured in shooting at Tennessee courthouse

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Two deputies with the Coffee County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office have been injured in a shooting at the county courthouse.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lucky Knott said an inmate was in the courthouse for a scheduled hearing.

The suspect somehow escaped custody and grabbed a deputy's firearm and fired.

One deputy was shot in the stomach. Another injured his hand, but it was not clear if he was shot or hurt in the scuffle. At least one of the deputies was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it was not clear which one.

A short police chase ensued, ending just a block away. Officials did not say if the suspect was injured at the courthouse or at the second location. Knott said the suspect may have been injured with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both deputies and the shooter were taken to the hospital. Both deputies were taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment.

The extent of the deputies' injuries was not available.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Officials with the TBI confirmed that the suspect has died from his injuries.

The last time a deputy was involved in a shooting in Coffee County was in 2015. In that case, the deputy was not injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.