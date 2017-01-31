Meatless & Dairy Free Monday: 3 Easy Swaps

Forget Taco Tuesday because the city of Sacramento just passed a Meatless Monday resolution and 22 restaurants are already on board. If you want to join in, Lindsey Granger and Gene Baur author of Living the Farm Sanctuary Life, Farm Sanctuary have three easy meat and dairy free Monday swaps.

1. Swap Meat for Mushrooms or Beans

Most of us grow up thinking we need meat for protein, but there's a lot of protein in beans. Take tacos and chili and instead of putting ground beef in there, you can put in beans. For the burger lovers, you can make a Portobello burger. Instead of having a hamburger you can just take a big Portobello mushroom and fry that, add oil, and salt. You don't need to do very much. They have an amazing consistency.

2. Swap Cheese for Nutritional Yeast

Yeast actually tastes like a nutty cheddar cheese. There are many recipes where often times you use nutritional yeast to get a cheesy kind of sauce. You can make scrambled tofu for cheesy eggs and even vegan mac and cheese.

3. Swap Cow’s Milk for Plant Based Milk

There are some plant based milks that have 50 percent more calcium then cow's milk. You can get coconut milk, almond milk, rice milk, hemp milk – There are so many plant based milks. For coffee lovers, Coffee-Mate is releasing vegan creamers in March.

