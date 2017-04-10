Maryland lawmakers OK measure to fight drug price gouging

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland would be the first state to empower the state's attorney general to take action to stop pharmaceutical price gouging under a measure given final passage by lawmakers.

The bill sent to Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday would enable the attorney general to bring civil actions against manufacturers of an off-patent or generic drug who make price increases unjustified by the cost of producing or distributing the drug.

Concerns about sky-high drug prices have been building for years nationally.

Doug Mayer is a spokesman for the Republican governor. He says Hogan will review the bill, which passed with more than enough votes to override a veto.

The Democrat-led legislature passed the measure with bipartisan support in both houses. The vote was 38-7 in the Senate and 137-2 in the House.