March 2016: Baltimore County mother says daughter is being harassed at school

Rebecca Wiseman said school officials weren't listening to her concerns about her daughter being bullied, so she took her message to Facebook.

She said her 12-year-old daughter was being sexually harassed and bullied at General John Stricker Middle School in Dundalk. According to Wiseman, there are several silent victims walking the halls.

"How many smacks on the hand, how many of these kids are just gonna do this and go back to school and do it over and over again, because nobody is learning a lesson,” Wiseman said. “It takes the first step of them putting down their foot for everybody to say, you know what, I probably shouldn’t do this."

Wiseman said she wanted students to know that they can speak up and something would be done about it.

