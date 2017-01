TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Here are some of the best recent home video releases:

The Accountant

Ben Affleck plays against his usual chatty, boisterous type to take on a character of a grim, focused cartel accountant who is on the autism spectrum. He eludes pursuit from a dogged agent (J.K. Simmons) while working with an unsuspecting accounting clerk (Anna Kendrick). Tight writing and fast-paced action scenes keep the movie breathlessly entertaining. Extras in the Blu-ray/digital copy combo include breakdowns of Affleck's performance and fight sequences, as well as a featurette on the autism spectrum.

Deepwater Horizon 4K

Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez and Kate Hudson fill out an impressive cast that manages to spin a compelling, emotional tale of the notorious 2010 oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico. Wahlberg gamely flips from company drone to action hero mode to loving husband as he frantically tries to save as many people as possible from the disaster. The film looks spectacular in 4K, and extras in the 4K/Blu-ray/digital combo pack include featurettes on the rig and its real-life workers.

Divorce: Season 1 (Digital)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church play a late-middle age couple with children who abruptly decide to end their marriage, sparking a chain reaction of painfully awkward moments for both as they jostle for assets and custody while trying to re-establish their love lives. The HBO comedy, which delivers stirring performances and consistent laughs, is available digitally on iTunes, Vudu and various other platforms.

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends Featuring Jerry Seinfeld

It's a treat to see the way Jerry Seinfeld got his start, as a 27-year-old upstart who impressed Johnny Carson in a 1981 appearance, eventually becoming a regular on the show before he launched his landmark sitcom. The DVD also highlights other memorable Carson moments, including the 1985 sketch "Mr. Rambo's Neigborhood."