Listen Up! 3 High-Tech Gadgets for Your Ears

A lot of iPhone users are clamoring for the new AirPods, but there are even cooler products you should hear about. Jared Cotter has three high-tech inventions for your ears.

1. Here One

These wireless earbuds are giving you the ability to have full control over your audio environment. You can hear the things you want, like someone speaking, while tuning out extraneous noises, all while wirelessly bumping your favorite tunes. You can preorder now for around $300.

2. Oto

This cool invention is a tool that lets you check ears for infections and other problems. You attach it to a smartphone camera, open an app and carefully examine the ear canal. It then allows you to share your findings with a doctor through their app. Pick one up for around $300.

3. Joule

This aims to turn any earring into a fitness tracker by pairing with your smartphone. It'll give you data like heart rate, steps taken and calories burned. You can preorder one now for around $88 and shipping starts in April.

