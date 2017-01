It’s not easy keeping your new year's resolutions, but author, Oscar nominated and Fabletics founder Kate Hudson has some tips to help you stay motivated that she’s sharing with Donna Ruko.

1. Get Moving

Try to make things fun, put 1 foot in front of the other and start the process of getting active. It can be as simple as an hour a day.

2. Don’t Pressure Yourself

We put too much expectation on ourselves sometimes. Instead just have gratitude for what you did accomplish.

3. Don’t Make Excuses

There are no excuses, right? Even if you've got a baby you can push a stroller. We can always do something!

