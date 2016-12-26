January 2016: Blizzard brings 'biggest snow ever'

Clear
HI: 43°
LO: 35°
HI: 45°
HI: 38°
LO: 31°
Photos from the Blizzard of 2016
A vehicle drives down the road with snow on the roof. (Photo courtesy ABC2 viewer Tony Sersen)
The Ward family enjoys the snow in Forrest Hill Jan. 23, 2016. (Photo courtesy ABC2 viewer Angela Ward)
The Blizzard of 2016 was officially the largest snow storm, with a record-breaking 29.2 inches falling over three days.
The previous all-time snow record was 26.8 inches from an epic winter storm that struck in mid-February 2003.
RELATED: Blizzard of 2016: Biggest Snow Ever
The snow started early Friday morning, stranding many in their homes for the weekend. Baltimore City enacted a phase 3 snow emergency, banning all non-emergency vehicles from the streets.
PHOTOS: Blizzard 2016 in Maryland
And with historic snowfall came historic snow removal. As of Sunday evening, only two lanes on the Beltway were cleared. Crews struggled to find a place to put all of the snow.
It took over a week for all of the side streets to be cleared. Area schools were closed for more than a week.
See also: Snow totals for Maryland
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.