January 2016: Blizzard brings 'biggest snow ever'

The Blizzard of 2016 was officially the largest snow storm, with a record-breaking 29.2 inches falling over three days.

The previous all-time snow record was 26.8 inches from an epic winter storm that struck in mid-February 2003.

The snow started early Friday morning, stranding many in their homes for the weekend. Baltimore City enacted a phase 3 snow emergency, banning all non-emergency vehicles from the streets.

And with historic snowfall came historic snow removal. As of Sunday evening, only two lanes on the Beltway were cleared. Crews struggled to find a place to put all of the snow.

It took over a week for all of the side streets to be cleared. Area schools were closed for more than a week.

