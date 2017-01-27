It's not too late to get your flu shot

Though it's mid-January, the flu season is still among us and you can get sick. In fact, Maryland is one of 28 states with widespread flu activity.

This is the time of year the flu peaks.
 
The State Health Department says the virus is widespread in Maryland, but there are a "minimal" number of cases.
 
Though it seems like a mild flu season, but there is still time to get sick. 
 
Dr. Arethusa Kirk, chief medical officer for United Healthcare Community & State of Maryland, joined ABC2's In Focus to explain why it isn't too late to get a flu shot.
 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Investigations