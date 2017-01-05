USNA professors explain why women should be mentored by men

Whether it's a college professor, a first boss or a grandparent, mentors make the difference in young people trying to find their way.

Women gravitate toward female mentors, but two U.S. Naval Academy professors say men should be better mentors for women.

David Smith and W. Brad Johnson are the authors of the new book, Athena Rising: How and why men should mentor women. They joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss the book and why women should seek male mentors.