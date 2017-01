Towson University professor puts Trump's speech in context

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, and he set high expectations of his new administration.

He told people he will fight for them with every breath in his body and he will never let them down.

Trump also said from this day forward, it's going to be only America first.

Tony Campbell, a political science professor at Towson University, discussed Trump's speech with ABC2 In Focus.

