Stem cell injections used to help babies born with heart defects

The University of Maryland Medical Center is trying a brand new procedure with stem cell injections to treat the infant heart patients.

Baltimore is home to world class doctors and medical teams who work miracles each day.
 
The University of Maryland Medical Center is trying a brand new procedure to treat the tiniest heart patients. 
 
They're using stem cells to help babies born with heart defects.
 
Dr. Sunjay Kaushal is the pediatric cardiac surgeon pioneering the new treatment to save the littlest lives. 
 

