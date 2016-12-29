Preparing for cold and flu season

There's a tendency to blame a lot of illnesses on "the flu," but doctors say they need to focus on your exact symptoms to give you the best and quickest diagnosis.

To do a quick symptom test, think of the "Flu Facts,"

Fever

Aches

Chills

Tiredness

Sudden onset of symptoms

Those are all traits of the flu. Colds usually begin with a stuffy nose or sore throat and then progress gradually.

Terry Dyer, nurse practitioner at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss the importance of getting your flu shot and how to protect yourself this cold and flu season.

