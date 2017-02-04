Maryland organizations fight cancer

WMAR Staff

Chris Leder and Jennifer Broadus from the Zaching Against Cancer Foundation joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss upcoming events.

Saturday Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day. 

See video above for full interview.

