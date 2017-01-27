Maryland oncologist discusses how cervical cancer can be prevented

Cloudy
According to a new study, the death rater from cervical cancer in the United States is considerably higher than previously estimated. Dr. Kumar Pallavi is a medical oncologist from MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss how cervical cancer can be prevented.
A new study showing the death rate of cervical cancer may be higher than previously thought.
There are also big differences when it comes to the ages and race of the woman.
Dr. Pallavi Kumar of MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center joined ABC2 In Focus to discuss this new information.
Watch the video above to learn more.
