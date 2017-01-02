Losing weight and staying fit and healthy are among the biggest resolutions Americans make

We're two days into 2017.

How's your resolution going?

While New Year's goals are an annual form of motivation, only 8 percent of us are successful at keeping our promises.

However, the research group Statistic Brain finds people who make resolutions are 10 times more likely to achieve goals than those who don't make resolutions.

45 percent of Americans make resolutions.

75 percent percent keep them through the first week, but 6 months into the year that's down to just 46 percent.

Statistic Brain shows the number one resolution is to lose weight. Staying fit and healthy also crack the top five.

Courtney Ferreira is a nutritionist at the University of Maryland Medical Center who helps people keep health goals. She spoke with ABC2 In Focus about how to keep your New Year's resolutions.

