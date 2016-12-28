How to talk about domestic abuse with family and friends

Lisa Nitsch is the director of training and education at House of Ruth Maryland. She joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss how to talk to loved ones and how to find available resources.

WMAR
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Intimate partner abuse can be a difficult, but sometimes necessary conversation to have with loved ones, and one that may come up during holiday events with family. 
 
Lisa Nitsch is the director of training and education at House of Ruth Maryland. She joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss how to talk to loved ones and how to find available resources.

 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Investigations