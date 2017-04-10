Governor Hogan pleased with legislative session

Governor Larry Hogan has been at the forefront of several bills, and of course he's signed many into law.

"We're so far really pleased with the way the session has gone," Hogan said.

One of the bills still undecided with hours to go, is the governor's jobs bill that offers tax credits to manufacturers that establish a business in a distressed area.

"This bill will help provide more incentives for people to bring jobs to those ares that have higher unemployment," he said. "I think it's going to pass today."

One of the governor's bills that passed earlier was one that strengthens ethics laws in Maryland. This, coming just a day after now Senator Nathaniel Oaks had criminal charges filed against him for allegedly taking bribes.

"Having an ethics bill passed for the first time in 15 years without a single vote against it was quite an accomplishment," the governor said.

The legislature overrode Hogan's veto on a bill that makes decisions on funding for schools in Maryland.

"It's really the worst thing that happened," Hogan said. "It prohibits us from making improvements for failing schools and it potentially could risk up to a billion dollars in federal funding."

Hogan says he was frustrated by democrats that tired to tie him to President Trump and his policies, hoping to possibly affect the 2018 election.

"We just stayed focused on 2017 instead of 18 and the people of Maryland rather than whatever fights are going on in Washington because they didn't elect me to do that," Hogan said. "They elected me to be here in Maryland and get things done."