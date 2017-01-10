Gov. Hogan honored police officers at state house

Governor Larry Hogan honored law enforcement officer from several agencies in the state house Monday.

Those who carry a badge in Maryland, have an ally in Hogan.

"You know I'm a strong supporter of law enforcement," Hogan said. "When they put their lives on the line every single day for us and sometimes you only hear about bad news and you don't hear about the sacrifice and the hard work that these ladies and gentleman put in everyday."

Col. William Pallozzi is the head of Maryland state police and says police are working in a tough climate these days.

"It's challenging, when you have the attacks in law enforcement not by the normal citizen but by the disgruntled people in society," Pallozzi said. "It's challenging because that forces us to kind of retreat back a little bit. I want them to engage with society, I want them to talk to people, we are human beings, we have feelings, we are not robots. You know, do the right thing."

Gov. Hogan delared Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android