Heroin addiction devastates families, ruins lives and at its worst, kills.

Maryland is in the middle of the nationwide opioid crisis.

Dr. Paulo Negro is the associate medical director of the Kolmac Clinic. He joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss preventative measures against opioid addiction and pain management education for doctors.

