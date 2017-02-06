Debunking mental illness myths

Clear
Dr. Drew Pate from the Sheppard Pratt Health System joined ABC2's In Focus to debunk some of the biggest myths of mental illness.
One in five Americans live with mental illness, but only 44 percent of adults seek the treatment they need.
It carries a negative stigma, but doctors are working to debunk myths about mental illness.
Dr. Drew Pate from Sheppard Pratt Health System joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss those myths and what you can do to help those with mental illness.
See video above for full interview.
