Howard County gets top grade in school lunch study
WMAR Staff
9:43 AM, Dec 23, 2016
10:14 AM, Dec 23, 2016
A Maryland organization graded the lunches dished out at public school systems statewide.
Healthy School Food Maryland released a report card this week rating Maryland’s 24 districts on criteria including reducing sugar, use of local produce, healthy vending options and use of chemical additives.
Howard County received the only A+ grade, followed by Carroll and Frederick Counties which both scored a B+.
Baltimore City earned a C+, while Baltimore County has a bit of catching up to do with a C-.
Garrett County was among the worst in the state with a failing grade.