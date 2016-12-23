Howard County gets top grade in school lunch study

A Maryland organization graded the lunches dished out at public school systems statewide.

Healthy School Food Maryland released a report card this week rating Maryland’s 24 districts on criteria including reducing sugar, use of local produce, healthy vending options and use of chemical additives.

Howard County received the only A+ grade, followed by Carroll and Frederick Counties which both scored a B+.

Baltimore City earned a C+, while Baltimore County has a bit of catching up to do with a C-.

Garrett County was among the worst in the state with a failing grade.

Learn more about the organization's school food study.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android