Howard County gets top grade in school lunch study

WMAR Staff
9:43 AM, Dec 23, 2016
10:14 AM, Dec 23, 2016

Healthy School Food Maryland gave Howard County the highest grade in its new study on healthy school food in Maryland.

CHICAGO - JULY 12: Three-year-old Andrea Woolfolk drinks milk as she eats her lunch at the Loop Lab School July 12, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Tim Boyle
A Maryland organization graded the lunches dished out at public school systems statewide.

Healthy School Food Maryland released a report card this week rating Maryland’s 24 districts on criteria including reducing sugar, use of local produce, healthy vending options and use of chemical additives.

Howard County received the only A+ grade, followed by Carroll and Frederick Counties which both scored a B+.
Baltimore City earned a C+, while Baltimore County has a bit of catching up to do with a C-.

Garrett County was among the worst in the state with a failing grade.

