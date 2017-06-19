The Journey Continues All Cancer Awareness 5K Warrior Walk at Druid Hill Park is Saturday June 24 at 9 a.m.

The organization's aim is to increase the survival rate of those diagnosed with breast cancer, particularly African American women. The Journey Continues to made up of breast cancer survivors and supporters looking to impact the community of patients, survivors and their families.

Tiffany Mathis, a breast cancer survivor and the co-founder and current President of The Journey Continues joined anchor Kelly Swoope on In Focus to discuss Saturday's evening. Kelly Swoope will also be the emcee for Saturday's event.

See video above for full interview.